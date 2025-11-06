Cambridge Photon Technology raises £1.56M to boost solar panel efficiency

Cambridge Photon Technology (CPT), a deeptech spin-out from the University of Cambridge, has raised £1,556,000 in new funding to accelerate the commercialisation of its photon-multiplier technology.

As global solar demand accelerates and silicon PV nears its theoretical efficiency ceiling (around 28 per cent), new solutions that enhance output power without redesigning the solar panels are urgently needed.



CPT has developed a patented photon-multiplier technology that enables existing silicon solar panels to generate more power by converting wasted sunlight into usable light.

By converting each high-energy photon, normally lost as heat, into 2 infrared photons that silicon can absorb, CPT’s innovation can boost energy output by up to 15 per cent while remaining fully compatible with existing solar infrastructure. It represents the first demonstration of this photon-multiplication effect at scale.



The drop-in solution fits into standard solar modules without any redesign or capital-intensive manufacturing changes, offering one of the most practical routes yet to increasing global solar efficiency.



The £926,000 equity investment round attracted international backing from Cambridge Enterprise Ventures, Spectrum Impact, Tybourne Capital, Providence Investment Company and SourceSquared. A £630,000 Clean Energy and Climate Technologies grant from the UKRI Innovate UK Investor Partnerships was also awarded, enabled by the participation of Cambridge Enterprise in the investment round.



According to Dr Claudio Marinelli, CEO of Cambridge Photon Technology, the investment demonstrates strong private-sector confidence in CPT’s technology and vision:



“Attracting backing from leading investors across the UK, India, and Asia underlines the global relevance of our approach and its potential to transform solar efficiency at scale.



The Innovate UK programme provides a powerful layer of support, helping us bridge the gap between early-stage development and commercial readiness.”

Chris Gibbs, Investment Director at Cambridge Enterprise Ventures, said:

“Cambridge Photon Technology exemplifies the kind of transformative innovation needed to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy and address climate challenges.”



With this funding, CPT will expand its R&D operation in Cambridge, accelerate material testing with global industry partners, and prepare for a larger Series A raise ahead of pilot deployment. The company aims to bring its first product to market by 2028.

Lead image: Cambridge Photon Technology.