The biggest European traveltech deals in H1 2025

Traveltech is one of the industries that quietly shapes how the European technology ecosystem operates. Behind every itinerary is software that simplifies trips, from policy-compliant bookings and automated approvals to organised expense tracking, allowing travellers to focus on the journey rather than administration.

In the background of every stay, digital hospitality platforms keep things running smoothly: property-management systems connect reservations, housekeeping, maintenance, and payments, while real-time revenue tools adjust prices to keep rooms full and margins healthy. Together, all of this forms a resilient ecosystem, gradually redefining how travel is planned, booked, and experienced.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European traveltech industry during the first half of 2025.