Adclear raises €2.4M to apply AI in financial promotions compliance

London-based Adclear, an AI compliance platform, has raised an oversubscribed £2.1 million seed round led by Outward VC, with participation from AFG Partners and Tenity. Angel investors include Clearscore founder Dan Cobley and Coinbase MD Keith Grose (via the a16z Scout Fund) alongside the Ventures Together community. Haatch and Force Over Mass Capital also joined the round after backing the company at pre-seed.

Adclear provides an AI-driven platform that automates compliance reviews for financial marketing content and product updates. Banks, fintechs, and crypto/trading platforms use it to check that customer communications meet applicable regulations while maintaining an audit trail for compliance teams.

Users can submit social images, video assets, emails, articles, Google and Meta ads, websites, product screens, and more. The system returns rapid, detailed guidance on required changes to achieve compliance. The company is also developing tools to support the full FinProm approval lifecycle, including post-publication monitoring of affiliates, partners, and financial influencers.

Doni Hoti, CEO and co-founder of Adclear, comments:

In the world of AI-powered marketing, teams are able to create, personalise and disseminate more content, more quickly than ever before. But if brands in the finance space want to 10x their marketing, they need powerful tools to ensure it doesn’t become a regulatory nightmare.

Adclear’s AI enables compliance to move at the same speed as creation, unlocking a new frontier for communications innovation whilst removing a major burden from marketing and compliance teams alike.

On average, the platform reduces review time by 88 per cent, streamlining the traditionally lengthy and iterative compliance review process for marketing materials. This allows brands to maintain the pace of modern marketing while minimising risk and freeing legal and compliance teams from repetitive manual review tasks.

Founded by Doni Hoti, Joe Jordan, and Cameron Ward, and launched in 2024, Adclear’s AI-powered compliance platform is already used by marketing teams at banks and fintechs, including Lloyds Banking Group, PensionBee, Plum, Yonder, InvestEngine, ActivTrades, and Trade Nation.

After establishing a strong position in the UK, supporting brands with FCA, ASA, and other regulatory requirements, the company has extended its platform to cover EU and US-regulated markets, with APAC and MENA regions scheduled to follow in the coming months.

Adclear will use the funding to expand the team, grow the presence in markets outside the UK, and introduce new products and services.