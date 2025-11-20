Mirantus Health lands €5.5M to bring faster eye screening to 1,000+ locations

The Berlin-based health tech company Mirantus Health has received €5.5 million to scale its software platform mira in the DACH region.

Ophthalmological care in Europe is increasingly strained: 30 per cent of ophthalmologists in Germany are already 60 years of age or older and approaching retirement, while at the same time, the need for consultations is rising significantly due to the ageing population.

mira creates additional low-threshold points of contact and helps to reduce waiting times and relieve the burden on practices. With mira, opticians can perform on-site retinal imaging, intraocular pressure measurements, slit-lamp examinations, refraction data, and visual acuity tests, and digitally transmit the results to ophthalmologists for evaluation. Instead of months of waiting, customers receive a results report evaluated by an ophthalmologist within 24 to 48 hours – quickly, easily, and digitally.

The results report does not constitute a diagnosis but rather indicates to the patient whether there are any abnormalities that require further investigation. The goal is to detect potential abnormalities early and thereby avoid long-term follow-up costs for the healthcare system. If abnormalities are detected, those affected can quickly receive follow-up care from ophthalmologists in their region.

In addition to the standard procedure via the statutory health insurance association, Mirantus assists with scheduling appointments, if needed, through a nationwide network of more than 400 ophthalmologists.

Investors include Revent, Redstone, Entrepreneur First, Noaber, Arve Capital, and the telemedicine pioneers Kai Eberhardt (Oviva) and Katharina Jünger (TeleClinic). mira is already operating at over 200 locations.

By 2027, the service is expected to be available at more than 1,000 locations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The capital will be used to expand the digital software platform and its rollout across the DACH region.

Lead image: Mirantus Health. Photo: uncredited.