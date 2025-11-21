MuchBetter.ai banks €4M to boost workforce performance through AI-based conversations

Today, French startup MuchBetter.ai announced a €4 million funding round led by Educapital, an impact fund specialising in education and the "future of work," with support from Astorya VC and Antler.



The company has developed an AI-powered training platform for sales teams and customer-facing field teams. It enables rapid and independent professional development through ultra-realistic, educational, and gamified conversations and simulations, allowing sales teams to practise with virtual customers, receive real-time feedback, and refine their approach.

These AI-driven scenarios can be adapted to industry-specific contexts—from insurance and telecom to finance and retail—and tailored to different personas and situations.

The solution is trusted by learning and sales teams looking to:

Speed up onboarding.

Boost pitch confidence.

Drive consistent performance across teams.

Managers and trainers benefit from dashboards, analytics, performance tracking, transcripts, and coaching recommendations, while the platform also helps accelerate onboarding for new hires and ensures that training is fully aligned with strategy and field execution.

In less than two years, MuchBetter has supported over 30 major accounts, including Bouygues Telecom, Boulanger, Schneider, La Poste, and Philips.

The funding is being used to: