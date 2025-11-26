Bsure raises $2.1M to fix one of modern IT’s most overlooked problems

Norwegian startup Bsure has secured a $2.1 million seed round to help companies gain visibility into blind spots within their Microsoft environments. The round was led by Scale Capital, with participation from existing US investors.

Most companies rely on identities such as people, apps and services that need access to do their work. The challenge is that this access tends to accumulate and is rarely cleaned up.

In a typical Microsoft 365 environment, accounts and admin roles grow faster than they can be managed. Old permissions remain, inactive users stay enabled, and over time, this creates blind spots. Few companies can clearly say who all their users are, which accounts should still exist, and what they currently have access to.

Founded in 2022, Bsure is building an Azure-based platform that connects directly to Microsoft Entra ID in order to address this problem. The platform provides companies with a real-time view of users and access rights, flags inactive or risky accounts, and helps reduce unnecessary license costs.

The need for this type of solution is clear. Microsoft’s 2024 Digital Defense Report finds that over 90 per cent of account compromise cases involve forgotten or unmonitored accounts. At the same time, EU rules such as NIS2 and the Digital Operational Resilience Act require organisations to document and monitor digital access, with possible fines of up to €10 million or 2 per cent of global turnover. Gartner expects that by 2028, 70 per cent of CISOs will use new identity visibility tools to reduce unauthorised access and improve security.

We often see that up to 40% of user accounts are inactive. That represents both a security risk and unnecessary cost. Companies are often genuinely surprised when they see the real picture for the first time,

says Henrik Skalmerud, CEO and co-founder of Bsure.

Bsure currently serves more than 200 customers across nine countries in both the public and private sectors.

With this funding, Bsure will expand its team and accelerate international growth, building on its position in the Nordics and early presence in the U.S. The company will also continue to invest in product development, with an emphasis on scalability, ease of deployment, and new AI-driven features to make visibility more actionable.