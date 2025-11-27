Ranketta receives €1M to improve e-commerce brand performance in AI search

Czech-based Ranketta, an AI visibility platform that helps brands understand and improve their presence in AI search and AI shopping results, has raised €1 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Lighthouse Ventures with participation from Gi21 Capital.

Recent data indicates that around 50 per cent of consumers already use AI-powered search to inform purchasing decisions, and 44 per cent now rely on it more than Google. Spending influenced by AI search is projected to reach $750 billion by 2028, yet fewer than 40 per cent of marketers identify Generative Engine Optimization as a priority for their organisations, and only 16 per cent of brands track their AI search performance at all. As a result, brands may remain highly visible on Google but have limited visibility within large language models if they lack tools to understand what customers actually see.

Ranketta addresses this gap by measuring and improving brand visibility in AI-generated answers. The platform helps D2C, e-commerce, and B2B brands track how often and how prominently their products and brands appear across tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, AI Mode, and AI Overview, and provides data-driven suggestions to improve their placement.

Ranketta shows which products LLMs recommend most, why they appear, and how brands can adjust their content to influence rankings. In addition to product-level insights, the platform tracks a brand’s overall presence in AI responses, including sentiment, relative ranking, and frequency of mentions, and identifies the articles and sources these tools rely on.

An integrated AI Copilot reviews each brand’s data and offers tailored recommendations on what content to create and which citations or websites are likely to have the greatest impact, giving companies a clearer and more reliable view of their performance in AI search.

Vojtěch Oravec, CEO and founder of Ranketta, said that his research experience revealed how limited companies’ visibility is into the influence of AI systems on purchasing decisions. He added that traditional SEO and analytics no longer reflect the full customer discovery journey, and that brands need tools capable of operating across both conventional and AI-driven search channels.

Ranketta turns AI shopping into a real acquisition channel that companies can monitor, improve, and grow. Our mission is to ensure every brand can compete fairly in the AI-driven discovery landscape.

Founded in 2025, Ranketta’s technology began as a solo prototype developed by Oravec, a 21-year-old Czech engineer and AI researcher who started coding at 16 and became a software engineer at 18. Before founding Ranketta, he conducted research in the group of Tomáš Mikolov at the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics (CIIRC) at the Czech Technical University and later worked as a product manager at the enterprise company Henry Schein.

In the two months since launch, Ranketta has already begun supporting more than 20 European brands, including Brainmarket, Boost.space, Purple Technology, and Sloneek.

The new funding will be used to accelerate expansion across Europe, support entry into the US market, and grow the engineering, product, and sales teams, as well as advance development of integrations with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms.