StirlingX extends seed round to $11M

UK-based StirlingX, a drone operations and data intelligence company, has closed its extended seed round at a total of $11 million. The SAFE investment, which follows the initial seed funding secured earlier in the year, was led by the RCM Private Markets Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management, with participation from new and existing investors, including GALLOS Technologies, ONE9, and a group of angel investors.

StirlingX specialises in advanced drone operations and data intelligence for complex, high-security environments, including critical national infrastructure and defence.

By combining automated drone platforms, resilient communications, and AI-driven analytics, the company converts aerial and sensor data into actionable insights that support faster decision-making, improve efficiency, and reduce operational risk.

StirlingX is currently delivering live projects with clients such as Murphy and National Grid, supporting pre-construction planning, construction-phase operations, surveying, and compliance.

Dean Jones, CEO of StirlingX, noted that completing the seed round represents an important milestone in the company’s development.

The confidence shown by our investors allows us to push further and faster in delivering sovereign, secure technology to partners across critical infrastructure and defence. With strong momentum behind us, we are well-positioned to scale and deepen our impact across the markets we serve.

The extended funding will support continued product development, international market expansion, and recruitment across engineering, AI, and data science. It will also allow the company to scale its manufacturing and R&D operations at its Cambridge and Oxford sites to meet increasing government and commercial demand.