Tyten raises £750K to bring AI-powered automation to the global facilities management industry

Tyten (formerly Fixo), an AI company for the next generation of facilities management, has secured £750,000 in an investment round co-led by Fuel Ventures and Concrete Ventures, with follow-on participation from Antler and several angel investors.

Using artificial intelligence, Tyten aims to modernise and improve the global facilities management industry. Its platform combines intelligent workflow automation for help desks with guided diagnostic tools for technicians, delivering measurable operational efficiencies and improved service outcomes across the built environment.

Developed in close collaboration with industry professionals, Tyten is purpose-built for the facilities management sector, a £60 billion market in the UK and a $1.4 trillion industry globally that keeps buildings running. Despite its scale, the sector has historically been underserved by tailored AI and automation tools. Tyten seeks to address this gap by redefining how repairs and maintenance are managed at scale.

Tyten’s AI-powered platform targets two core bottlenecks: help desk administration and on-site repair execution. From the moment an issue is reported through to job closure, the system manages repair requests end-to-end. Its first automation module allocates tasks, contacts subcontractors, processes technician reports, flags missing information, and initiates follow-ups, reducing repetitive work and saving help desk staff up to two out of five working days each week.

In the field, technicians receive step-by-step diagnostic and repair guidance, reducing reliance on manuals or videos mid-job. This structured assistance helps them complete work more quickly and accurately, closing orders up to 80 per cent faster and supporting improved performance indicators for service providers and their clients.

The company was co-founded by Vladimir Pushmin (CEO), Sergey Nasonov (CTO), and Tom Petrides (CCO), who bring combined experience in energy optimisation, AI, and commercial real estate, along with first-hand insight into the challenges faced by facilities management teams. This close understanding of the sector’s day-to-day realities underpins Tyten’s product approach. As Vladimir Pushmin, CEO and Co-founder of Tyten, explains:

Facilities management is the invisible backbone of every building – but the technology behind it hasn’t kept up and has lacked the innovation needed. We built Tyten to solve that, working hand in hand with technicians and help desk teams to understand their real challenges.

The new capital will be allocated primarily to engineering and product development, representing approximately 70-80 per cent of the total funding. Tyten is also expanding its technical team to support continued product development and meet increasing customer demand.