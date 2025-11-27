The biggest European spacetech deals in H1 2025

Europe’s new wave of spacetech companies is building a full-stack ecosystem in orbit and on the ground. Young ventures across Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltics and beyond are developing everything from small and microlauncher rockets, reusable spaceplanes and re-entry capsules to satellite buses, thermal Earth-observation constellations and high-thrust electric propulsion systems.

Around them, specialised players are tackling ground infrastructure, space situational awareness, optical communications and “space-as-a-service” models that let customers share satellites and hosted payloads rather than build their own.

Alongside these core space firms, dual-use and space-heritage technologies, such as laser systems and CO₂ capture originally developed for space missions, are finding applications in defence, climate and critical infrastructure, underlining how Europe’s space innovation is spilling over into wider industry.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European spacetech industry during the first half of 2025.