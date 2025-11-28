6 Degrees Capital closes €154M fund

London and Antwerp-based VC firm 6 Degrees Capital (6DC) has closed a €154 million fund, with the fund backing enterprise software, AI and fintech startups at seed and Series A stages.



The fund is 6DC's third fund since its launch in 2023.



Fund III will invest cheques of between €1m and €5m and follow-on capital up to €15m per company. The fund has already invested in Conveo, the AI research platform, and FlatPeak, the energy startup.



The new fund is backed by a range of fund-of-funds, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals across Europe.



6DC is an eight-person early-stage venture capital firm with offices in London and Antwerp.



Thibault D’hondt and Lucas Stoops, partners at 6DC, said: “We don’t follow the herd or wait for consensus. We build conviction from first principles and go the extra mile to truly understand each business.



"This enables us to back founders with genuine commitment, not just capital. To move fast, cut through the noise, and make every interaction count."



Wouter Volckaert, managing partner, 6DC, said: “As with previous funds, our ambition is to deliver top-decile performance and invest in multiple fund returners per vintage."



To date, 6DC has partnered with more than 70 companies across its fund vintages.

