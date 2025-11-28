Humbrela receives €161K to build a unified insurance intelligence layer

Swiss-based ICT startup Humbrela has received €161,000 (CHF 150,000) from Venture Kick to advance the development of its AI-driven platform, which unifies insurance and warranty data and helps brokers, wholesale brokers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) better support their customers.

Today, insurance information is spread across emails, portals, PDFs, credit card benefits and embedded products. This fragmentation makes it difficult for brokers to access structured data and provide timely, accurate advice to their clients. Because insurance involves risk, money and emotion, customers continue to rely on human advisors.

At the same time, with general AI models achieving only around 52 per cent accuracy on insurance-specific content, the industry requires tools built specifically for its complexity rather than generic chatbots.

Humbrela addresses this challenge by building a unified intelligence layer that consolidates policies and warranties, automatically identifies key protections and translates complex clauses into clear, actionable insights for insurance professionals.

Co-founded by Semchs Zaidi (CEO), Simon Mazas (CTO), Mathieu Chabasse (CPO) and Sarah El Abshihy (Legal Counsel), Humbrela offers an all-in-one solution designed to streamline insurance administration and strengthen collaboration with insurers. It is aimed at all types of policyholders and can be used to complete, organise or consolidate different kinds of coverage (such as health, motor or household insurance), making the process simpler and more cost-effective.

The company has already onboarded its first brokers in Switzerland and France and is in advanced discussions with wholesale brokers and MGAs across Europe.

The newly secured funding will be used to improve Humbrela’s AI models for policy understanding and risk-gap detection, expand integrations with insurers, warranty providers and TPAs, strengthen compliance across EU, Swiss and UK markets, and support the company’s expansion with brokers, wholesale brokers and MGAs.