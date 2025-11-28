Índico Capital Partners launches €125M Fund

Índico Capital Partners has launched its sixth fund, Indico VC Fund III, with a target size of €125 million. The fund has secured a €30 million anchor commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF), a part of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) focused on equity investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies.

Índico Capital Partners is an independent venture capital fund manager based in Portugal, focused on investing in global and sustainable technology companies with a connection to Southern Europe.

Its funds invest in areas such as deep tech, software as a service, marketplaces, artificial intelligence, space technology, fintech, cybersecurity and ocean-related businesses. Since 2019, Índico has invested over €123 million in 53 companies, which together have raised more than €2.5 billion from global investors.

Indico VC Fund III will focus on innovative technology companies originating from Portugal, Spain and Italy, while also considering opportunities involving companies from these countries that are currently based in the US, UK or other markets.

The fund will target investments from Seed to Series B stages, with a particular emphasis on enterprise SaaS, AI, Deep Tech and companies operating in the spacetech and oceantech sectors.

Stephan de Moraes, Managing General Partner at Índico, noted that the EIF’s anchor commitment, building on its role as a major limited partner in previous funds, reflects solid institutional confidence in Índico’s approach of supporting top-tier teams aiming to build global category leaders. He added that it also reinforces the firm’s track record and its strategic focus on enterprise SaaS, AI and Deep Tech across Southern Europe and its diaspora:

We are strategically positioned to identify and scale the best global companies, leveraging the region's top talent and bringing them into the international capital spotlight. We believe that by providing smart capital and hands-on support, we are truly shaping the next wave of European technological leadership at a global scale.

The EIF investment aligns with the EIB Group’s core strategic priority of promoting technological innovation and digitalisation, as outlined in the EIB Group 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap.

The transaction is supported by InvestEU, an EU programme aiming to mobilise over €372 billion in investment by 2027, and by Portugal Blue, a programme designed to strengthen Portugal’s blue economy by providing equity funding to start-ups, SMEs and mid-cap companies.