Track Titan raises $5M for AI-powered motorsport tracking platform

Track Titan, an AI-powered motorsport tracking platform, has raised a $5 million seed round co-led by Partech and Game Changers Ventures, the fund led by Alpine F1 co-owner Roger Ehrenberg. The round also includes participation from investors such as Colton Parayko, Trevoh Chalobah, Sequel, Martin Hoffmann, and Emmanuel Tahar. Existing investor APX, a joint venture between Axel Springer SE and Porsche AG, also participated, increasing its previous pre-seed investment.

Motorsport represents a sizable global market, with more than 1 billion fans worldwide, over 190 million people playing console and PC-based racing games each month, and more than 90 million hobby drivers visiting race tracks.

Track Titan aims to serve this broad audience by positioning itself as a digital coaching and community platform for motorsport enthusiasts, by providing an AI-powered coaching and community solution for gamers and drivers of all ability levels.

Founded in 2021 by gamer-turned-professional racer Max Teichert, who launched his racing career after success in the Gran Turismo Academy, the company focuses on making the type of high-level insights and training he received accessible to a much wider group of users.

Through its AI coach, Track Titan gives racing-game players detailed feedback to help them reduce lap times in titles such as EA’s F1 series and iRacing, as well as in real-world driving. On average, users improve their fastest lap by more than half a second after their first session. The platform has grown to more than 200,000 users and has recorded a tenfold increase in ARR over the past two years.

Our ambition at Track Titan is to be the Strava for motorsport - a rich community where people can further their passion for racing whilst building a true sense of belonging. Having these investors on board means we can unlock a new level for this technology and what it can deliver for the hundreds of thousands of people who already use it,

said Teichert, explaining that his goal was to take the insights and support typically reserved for professional racers and make them available to the 190 million people who race online and the 90 million hobby drivers who take to real tracks.

Track Titan also partners with hardware manufacturers such as MOZA and Fanatec to integrate its software into sim-racing equipment, enhancing immersion and performance analysis.

While the primary focus is on “ambitious amateurs” looking to improve their performance and connect with a global community, professional racing teams have also started adopting the platform, incorporating Track Titan’s AI tools into their off-track training.

In response, the company plans to continue advancing these AI capabilities to support the growing number of elite drivers and coaches integrating the platform into their preparation.