Paribu acquires CoinMENA in a deal valuing the company at up to $240M

Türkiye digital asset platform Paribu has acquired CoinMENA, the largest local crypto exchange in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in a transaction valuing the company at up to $240 million.

It also underscores the ongoing consolidation of the global digital asset industry, as established regional players seek greater scale, regulatory strength, and broader market reach. With this acquisition, Paribu will expand its operations from its home market in Türkiye into a region with high crypto adoption.

Through CoinMENA, the local entity licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Central Bank of Bahrain, Paribu will access two active digital asset licenses. This expanded regulatory footprint positions Paribu as one of the region’s few regulated multi-jurisdiction operators and supports its strategy of compliance-driven growth into new markets.

Paribu is among Türkiye’s leading companies in the digital asset and fintech sectors, pursuing a growth roadmap focused on regulatory compliance, product innovation, and geographic expansion.

In 2024, Paribu introduced Paribu Custody, Türkiye’s first and only digital asset custody provider powered by its proprietary multi-layered security technology, ColdShield. In October 2025, the Capital Markets Board (CMB) authorised Paribu to establish a brokerage firm, marking its entry into the capital markets. The acquisition of CoinMENA further strengthens Paribu’s role as a regional fintech leader.

Founded in 2020 by Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an, CoinMENA is a licensed crypto asset service provider operating under Bahrain and Dubai regulatory authorities. The platform now serves more than 1.5 million users across 45 countries, offering access to over 50 cryptocurrencies and supporting multiple local currencies across the MENA region.

According to Yasin Oral, Founder and CEO of Paribu, the transaction is a turning point not only for Paribu but also for the digital asset and broader finance ecosystem in Türkiye and the MENA region:

"With this acquisition, we have expanded our licensed operations to a wider geography, becoming a regulated player in one of the world’s most crypto-adoptive markets.



We are proud to be leading Türkiye’s largest fintech acquisition and its first international digital asset platform deal.”

He shared that the deal opens a new chapter in Paribu’s growth journey, “extending our presence into the MENA region and contributing to the ongoing consolidation of the global digital asset industry, building on the strong foundation we have established in Türkiye.”



Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an, Co-Founders of CoinMENA, said in a joint statement:

