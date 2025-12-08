Corma raises €3.5M to advance software license and access governance

Paris-based Corma, a SaaS management solution that helps IT teams better control software usage and sprawl, has raised €3.5 million in seed funding. The round was led by XTX Ventures, with follow-on investments from Tuesday Capital, Kima Ventures, 50 Partners, and Olympe Capital. It also includes participation from business angels such as Thomas Wolf (co-founder of Hugging Face), Jean-Louis Quéguiner (co-founder of Gladia), and Doreen Pernel (CSO of Scaleway).

Internal software stacks have grown more than tenfold, turning software into a drag on productivity and financial performance. At the same time, tracking and understanding software costs has become increasingly complex due to company growth, evolving workforces, new subscriptions, and changing business models. As the number of tools grows, many IT departments lack clear visibility into how many applications are in use, how much is being spent, and whether those tools are actually delivering value.

Founded in 2023, Corma focuses on helping small and mid-size companies understand, manage, and optimise their software spend. Developed in response to the rapid expansion of software tools and rising AI-related complexity, the platform aims to bring greater clarity and efficiency to software management while providing a stronger foundation for productivity.

Its specialised agents collect key information such as licence renewal terms, authorised users, and usage metrics, giving organisations an accurate view of their software landscape. This enables more informed investment decisions, helping reduce overall spend by up to 20 per cent and saving hundreds of hours on provisioning and access reviews.

We see teams everywhere that are overwhelmed by the number of apps they need to manage every day. They lose money left and right and spend their day on operational tasks instead of strategic initiatives. At the same time, the risks of data leaks and access abuse increase with the rise of Shadow AI and overall permission sprawl,

says co-founder and CEO Héloïse Rozès.

The funding will be used primarily for product development, AI buildout, and commercial expansion.