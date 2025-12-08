Freepress raises €1M to make global news more accessible through AI

News service Freepress has raised €1M in seed funding to advance its platform and prepare for international expansion. The AI-powered service plans to enter global markets in collaboration with local publishers, sharing up to half of its revenue to help sustain quality journalism. Freepress curates verified news from multiple global sources and presents it as concise, bite-sized stories in users’ own languages, making international news easier to follow.

Founded in 2023 by Joel Uussaari and Aleksi Kaistinen and launched in Finland in autumn 2025, its AI acts as a virtual news editor, analysing hundreds of thousands of publicly available and licensed articles from multiple countries and generating key information on each topic in the user’s language.

Users can follow news events from different countries in real time or have Freepress track them automatically. When the international media covers a chosen topic, the service sends a notification. According to Joel Uussaari, CEO of Freepress, AI enables a level of information organisation that allows the service to deliver exactly the news readers want, without requiring them to search for it:

"Through Freepress, publishers can reach readers outside their own language and market area. For publishers, this means reaching audiences far beyond their home market."

Freepress provides its AI-generated news content free of charge and complements it with quality journalism from publishers in various countries. The company shares up to half of its revenue from both consumer and business users with publishers and is in discussions with several international media partners.

Freepress also plans to expand to additional languages and markets and, alongside its consumer service, is developing business tools for content use, media monitoring, and market behaviour forecasting.