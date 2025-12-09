Fal raises $140M Series D to power the next era of real-time generative media

Real-time generative media platform fal today announced a $140 million Series D financing, bringing its funding to over $400 million.

Türkiye-founded, fal is an infrastructure layer for real-time AI-generated content, enabling developers and enterprises to run any model—open-source, private, or commercial—through a single, ultra-low-latency serverless API.

The platform automatically scales globally and eliminates DevOps overhead, allowing teams to deploy generative applications in minutes rather than months.

Today, fal powers millions of developers and hundreds of enterprise teams across commerce, design, entertainment, and emerging AI-native categories.

Customers rely on Fal for applications ranging from real-time video generation to hyper-personalised media, immersive creative tools, and advertising workflows.

The financing follows the $125 million Series C announced in July 2025 for fal. At that time, the company had more than tripled its revenue since 2024 and surpassed 2+ million developers using the platform. The company previously raised $49 million in Series B funding in February this year.



Demand has continued to accelerate at historic speed:

fal has more than doubled its run-rate in four months.

Developer and enterprise usage surged further, with billions of real-time generative assets served monthly across image, video, audio, and 3D.

Team size tripled in 2025, as the company scaled engineering, product, and go-to-market teams to meet global demand.

fal also completed one strategic acquisition and launched multiple new product lines, expanding its reach across real-time AI workflows.

The round is led by Sequoia, with participation from Kleiner Perkins and new investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm, and Alkeon Capital. The round also includes continued support from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Kindred Ventures, Meritech, Bessemer Venture Partners, Notable Capital, Shopify Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and others.

“Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins and NVentures joining fal is a powerful signal about where generative media is heading—and who is going to define it,” said Burkay Gur, co-founder and CEO of fal.

“Developers and enterprises are building entirely new categories of applications around real-time, personalised, generative content. fal is the infrastructure that makes that possible at a global scale.”

“fal's momentum has been undeniable—developers and enterprises kept telling us they were the platform to use for creating media with AI,” said Sonya Huang, Partner at Sequoia.

“As inference is one of the largest technology markets and video its most demanding slice, fal's speed, model selection, and workflow and collaboration features position them to define the category. We’re proud to back a team enabling high‑quality, AI‑generated video at scale.”



The Series D funding will accelerate hiring across go-to-market and engineering, support the continued development of new product lines, and expand fal’s global infrastructure footprint to meet the rapidly rising demand.





