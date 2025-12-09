Sprouty raises $550k to expand its AI-based parenting support app

Sprouty, an AI-powered parenting assistant, has raised $550,000 in a seed round from AltaIR Capital to accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and advance its mission of providing parents with reliable, empathetic support from birth to age two.

Parenting stress is a widespread issue, and parental burnout has been documented in many countries. Recent studies indicate that in more individualistic societies, where extended-family support is less common, parental burnout tends to be higher on average. These pressures are particularly strong in the early years of parenting, when disrupted sleep, new responsibilities, and work–family demands make everyday life more challenging. As a result, many parents look for solutions that reduce uncertainty and lighten their day-to-day load.

Sprouty was created to address these needs. Designed for families with children from birth to age two, the app combines evidence-based guidance, daily micro-exercises designed by paediatricians, and personalised recommendations to help parents navigate early childhood.

It offers clear, reliable information about a baby’s development and reduces mental load by consolidating key tools in one place, including feeding, sleep, diaper and routine tracking, evidence-based articles, and milestone guidance, within a supportive user experience. One feature uses AI to estimate the likely reason for a baby’s crying, with reported accuracy above 80 per cent.

The parenting market renews itself every day — every moment, someone becomes a parent for the first time. Our focus is to make sure the new parents stepping into this journey can easily find trustworthy support,

explains co-founder and CEO Dmitry Rumbeshta.

Founded in Europe, with its core team based in the UK and Cyprus, Sprouty is used by 1.7 million families across Europe, North America, Australia, and Latin America, with growth to date occurring organically.

The company will use the seed funding to expand its global presence, strengthen its user acquisition efforts, and extend its product offering to support children from birth to age three.