Mondu secures €100M debt facility and partnership from J.P. Morgan Payments

Berlin-based Mondu, a provider of B2B payment solutions, has secured a €100 million debt facility from J.P. Morgan Payments to scale its offering and support its expansion across Europe.

Founded in 2021 by Malte Huffmann, Philipp Povel, and Gil Danziger, Mondu provides B2B payment solutions designed to simplify business transactions across Europe. With a focus on flexibility, convenience, and security, the company supports both online and offline payments, helping businesses improve growth and operational efficiency. Mondu holds an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, enabling it to operate in all EU markets.

Mondu has also joined the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, through which it will offer its deferred payment solutions for accounts payable and receivable to J.P. Morgan Payments’ corporate clients in Europe via a referral program. The collaboration is intended to give these clients easier access to flexible payment options that can support cash flow, sales, and payment process efficiency.

Philipp Povel, co-CEO of Mondu, said the company is excited to be partnering with an industry-leading institution like J.P. Morgan Payments:

This debt facility and strategic collaboration are a significant validation of our business model and our vision to simplify the financial lives of businesses. The capital will allow us to accelerate our growth and support more businesses across Europe with our innovative B2B payment solutions. Joining the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network will be a great driver of our expansion in Europe, and we look forward to working with their team and customers.

The B2B e-commerce market is expanding rapidly, with the European segment alone expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2025. Alongside this growth, demand for modern and flexible payment methods is increasing. The European Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market is projected to grow from $191.3 billion in 2025 to around $293.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0 per cent.

The collaboration between Mondu and J.P. Morgan Payments aims to address this trend by offering businesses enhanced financial flexibility and improved access to flexible B2B payment options throughout Europe.