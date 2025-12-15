Quantum Systems and Frontline Robotics set up Europe’s first foreign drone production line for Ukraine

Quantum Systems and Frontline Robotics today announced the creation of “Quantum Frontline Industries” (QFI), a German-Ukrainian joint venture that will establish Europe’s first fully automated, industrial-scale foreign production line for drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Under the Build with Ukraine initiative, the new venture will mass-produce battlefield-proven multi-use drones developed by the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics.

100 per cent of systems produced in Germany will be delivered to the Defence Forces of Ukraine in volumes defined by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. The production line will combine Ukrainian battlefield-proven technology with German industrial automation, creating a new model of cross-border defence co-production: the German Model.

It will also open employment opportunities in Germany for Ukrainians.

Quantum Systems will provide industrial infrastructure and production operations, while Frontline Robotics contributes licensed designs, training, and full lifecycle support in line with NATO standards.

“Ukrainians have revolutionised the drone war, now we will revolutionise the industrial war together. For Quantum Systems, this is the logical next step of our proven track record in support of Ukraine. Together with Frontline Robotics, we will build on our proven experience and create Europe's first foreign production capacity at this scale for Ukraine.”*said Sven Kruck, Co-CEO of Quantum Systems

Yevhen Tretiak, CEO of Frontline Robotics, shared:

"We see this as an important mission - to build the first Ukrainian-German defence joint venture with our partners Quantum Systems.



We are confident that our example will pave the way for future collaborations of this kind.



This cooperation will supply the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine with thousands of drones to drive back the Russian aggressor."



Matthias Lehna, Managing Director of the new Joint Venture, stated:

“QFI has three goals: Scale, Expand, and Create. Our new Joint Venture will bring together German engineering excellence with Ukrainian sense of urgency to mass produce urgently needed drones for Ukraine, expand its portfolio, and create new products for end users to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

Matthias Lehna will serve as the Managing Director of Quantum Frontline Industries. The 37-year-old served as an infantry officer in the German Armed Forces before joining the Cyber Innovation Hub in Berlin and later Quantum Systems as Director of Governmental Relations and Business Development in 2023.

"Our drones are essential and in high demand on the frontline in Ukraine, which is why we need to scale up serial production. In wartime, finding safe locations for manufacturing inside Ukraine is difficult. Partnering with Quantum Systems allows us to expand our production capacity and strengthen the Defence Forces even further. We are truly glad to have such a partner by our side," said Mykyta Rozhkov, Chief BD Officer of Frontline Robotics.

etails on the location of QFI have not been made public due to security precautions.



