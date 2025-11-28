Quantum Systems’ €180M Series C extension lifts company to €3B+

Europe’s first dual-use unicorn, Quantum Systems, has tripled its valuation and raised €180 million in a Series C Extension led by Balderton Capital.

This follows its €160 million Series C in May this year, bringing the total amount secured in 2025 to €340 million, which marks the largest private capital raise in Europe’s dual-use sector.

The company’s valuation is now above €3 billion.

Quantum Systems has emerged as Europe’s powerhouse for unmanned systems, and the new capital will fuel its multi-domain expansion across air, land, and maritime use cases.

Quantum Systems’ platforms and software are deployed by NATO forces across Europe and the US, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and most prominently in Ukraine, where its fleet has been operating since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Following the earlier Series C financing this year, the company has already acquired and integrated AirRobot, Nordic Unmanned, and Spleenlab. The additional capital will also support strategic acquisitions specifically aimed at strengthening and expanding Quantum Systems’ multi-domain offerings.

Florian Seibel, co-CEO and co-founder of Quantum Systems, said:

“Triple unicorn status is a testament to our team’s ability to build systems and a company that performs in the most demanding real-world conditions.



We will now accelerate our development of hardware, software and AI to become the defining leader in multi-domain unmanned systems.”

Sven Kruck, co-CEO of Quantum Systems, said:

“We are building the powerhouse of intelligent unmanned systems. Quantum Systems will accelerate its global growth across countries and domains, to secure Europe, NATO and its allies.”

Rana Yared, General Partner at Balderton Capital, said:

“We are partnering with Quantum Systems to help them continue to fulfil the promise of European sovereignty in defence and dual-use technology. As geopolitical instability rises and security priorities shift, the need for home-grown, trusted European innovation has never been greater.



The Quantum Systems team pairs technical excellence with operational discipline and has demonstrated the ambition required to lead this category globally. We are proud to stand by their side, as Quantum Systems enters its next phase of scale.”

Quantum Systems employs up to 1,000 people across Germany, Ukraine, the US, Australia, Romania, the UK, and the Baltic states and continues its global growth in hardware, software, and AI across all domains.

With the new funding, the company will accelerate its AI, software, and hardware development across all domains, connected by the multi-domain mission software MOSAIC UXS.



