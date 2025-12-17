Roamless raises $12M to expand its global eSIM connectivity platform

Global connectivity provider Roamless has closed a $12 million Series A funding round led by Rasmal Ventures, with participation from Shorooq, Revo Capital, Finberg, and JIMCO. The new capital brings Roamless' total funding to $18 million, following a $6 million seed round in 2024.

Founded in Türkiye and headquartered in the US, Roamless was established in 2023 by Emre Demirel, Ali Gazioglu, Asim Alp, Selim Aykut, Cagdas Yalti, and Cengiz Oztelcan. It offers a borderless mobile connectivity platform built around a single eSIM intended to work across multiple countries.

Roamless provides a “Single Global eSIM” with pay-as-you-go and trip-based plans across 200+ countries, designed to keep travellers connected without changing SIM cards. The company says it operates on its own telecom infrastructure and plans to add features such as local numbers, voice, SMS, and partner APIs. Roamless reports serving more than one million travelers and working with partners in travel, aviation, and financial services.

Roamless telecom stack is a cloud-based, carrier-grade infrastructure layer that manages connectivity across hundreds of networks through a single service. This supports cross-border coverage and is intended to enable services beyond data-only offerings, while giving it more control over the customer experience than a resale model.

The eSIM market has been growing quickly, supported by wider adoption from smartphone manufacturers. While fewer than 20 per cent of global smartphone connections used eSIM in 2024, the GSMA projects penetration could reach up to 88 per cent by 2030. Roamless also expects adoption to continue rising as more devices move away from physical SIM trays.

Emre Demirel, co-founder and CEO of Roamless, said the company expects the market to grow significantly and believes long-term winners will combine a strong product with reliable infrastructure and carrier-grade technology.

We are rolling our local market, b2b and AI-enabled features in our next phase - all to ensure we continue to lead on innovation, and give global mobile users what they need to maximise their experience.

In the next phase, the company will expand network coverage, scale its global go-to-market and customer support efforts, and deepen supplier and corporate partnerships. It plans to launch Roamless Numbers, which would allow users to obtain local numbers in more than 20 countries and make calls or send and receive SMS within the app.

The company will also invest in APIs and B2B solutions so airlines, airports, online travel agencies, financial institutions, and superapps can embed connectivity into their customer journeys.

In addition, it expects to roll out AI-driven features aimed at improving network quality, lowering costs, and surfacing relevant partner offers, while growing its team across regional offices in major travel hubs.