Roamless becomes Shorooq's first Turkish investment with $5M Seed

Telecoms startup Roamless, known for its eSIM technology and pay-as-you-go model, has raised a $5M Seed round to bolster its international growth. The round was led by Shorooq Partners, a leading investment firm in the Middle East and North Africa, and is the firm's first venture in Türkiye.

Roamless, known for its eSIM technology and pay-as-you-go model, is focused on enhancing travel connectivity. Since its public beta launch in October 2023, Roamless has gained nearly 100,000 users by offering uninterrupted internet and international calling in 150 countries. Unlike traditional eSIM solutions with expiring plans and high roaming charges, Roamless provides travelers with greater flexibility and accessibility.

Revo Capital, Paribu Ventures, Finberg and Deba Ventures also participated in the round.

Mahmoud Adi, founding partner of Shorooq Partners, emphasized the strategic importance of this investment, stating, "Roamless's innovative approach to connectivity aligns with our vision of fostering ventures that

redefine traditional models. This investment reflects our confidence in Roamless's potential and our commitment to nurturing Türkiye's burgeoning tech ecosystem."

Emre Demirel, co-founder and CEO of Roamless, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are grateful for the support of Shorooq Partners and our other investors. This investment will help us accelerate our mission of leading a digital transformation in the telecom industry, providing seamless connectivity for travelers worldwide."

Utku Dorduncu, director at Paribu Ventures, added, "Roamless's strong founding team, advanced infrastructure, and highly differentiated eSIM product make it an excellent fit for our investment strategy."