Belgium: Nurturing tech talent and entrepreneurship in the heart of Europe

Strategically located in the heart of Europe, Belgium leverages its multilingual and highly educated workforce to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The nation's tech scene boasts a robust mix of startups, scale-ups, and established companies across sectors such as fintech, healthtech, biotech, and smart cities.

The country's central position within the European Union grants unique access to a broad market, making it an attractive hub for tech companies looking to expand across Europe. Key cities like Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and Leuven serve as focal points for tech activity, each offering distinct advantages.

Belgium's tech ecosystem benefits from strong support structures, including numerous incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces, providing critical resources for startups.

Here are 10 companies that contribute to the creation of the strong, innovative and dynamic Belgium tech ecosystem.