Insurtech scaleup Qover raises $30 million to drive growth and profitability

Brussels-based insuretech scaleup Qover, has raised $30 million in a Series C round that is expected to fuel continued growth, support the development of additional partnerships, and ultimately, achieve profitability.

Announced earlier this week, Qover has most recently partnered with UK fintech giant Monzo, and the $30 million Series C up round drew the support of Anthemis, Alven, Kreos Capital, and Zurich Global Ventures.

Offering an embedded insurance product, or rather, what the company differentiates itself from competitors as an insurance orchestration platform, because Qover’s offer is able to be seamlessly integrated with any insurer or broker, the uptake has resulted in collaborations with Revolut, Qonto, ING, Monese, Fisker, Nio, Volta Trucks, Niu, and naturally, Monzo, resulting in the coverage of some 2.5 million individuals across 32 European countries.

“Our ability to navigate and quickly adapt to the changing tech landscape has been instrumental in attracting top-tier clients and investors,” says Qover CEO and co-founder Quentin Colmant, “We are incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. With their resilience as our driving force, we’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to push boundaries and shape the future of insurance.”

Since 2016, Qover has raised a total of just shy of $72 million.