Omnidocs acquires majority stake in Switzerland’s officeatwork to deepen DACH presence



Danish software company Omnidocs has acquired a majority stake in officeatwork, a Switzerland-based provider of document creation solutions with a strong foothold in the DACH region.

Omnidocs is a document generation and automation solutions company focused on enhancing productivity, compliance, and quality across critical sectors such as public services, financial services, and legal firms.

Founded in 1975 in Switzerland, officeatwork offers a comprehensive, Microsoft 365-integrated suite that enables organisations worldwide to streamline document creation, enhance content management, and maintain consistent branding across proposals, contracts, presentations, and emails.

With more than 500 customers and a solid presence in Switzerland, as well as growing international revenues from Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States, officeatwork represents a strong strategic fit with Omnidocs.

This transaction marks the fourth add-on acquisition for Omnidocs since partnering with Main Capital Partners and further strengthens the group’s global market position. Omnidocs already holds an established position in Denmark and continues to expand across the Nordic region.

This is supported by a strong international presence in the Benelux through the acquisition of Xential and in the UK via Presentation Solutions.

Martin Seifert, Founder of officeatwork, commented:

“Joining forces with Omnidocs marks an exciting new chapter for officeatwork. Our shared vision for innovation and customer-centric solutions will allow us to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to our clients across Europe and beyond.”

Jeppe Schytte-Hansen, CEO & Co-founder of Omnidocs, added:

“I am very happy that we are taking this step with adding officeatwork to Omnidocs Group. It will serve as a solid catalyst for our strategic approach in the DACH & Benelux region.

I am convinced that the team members that we will welcome and bring to our kick-off in Copenhagen in a few weeks will contribute with both strong domain knowledge and a solid market focus. We are looking to combine both teams and products during the first half of 2026.”

Wessel Ploegmakers, Partner and Head of Nordics at Main Capital Partners, concluded: