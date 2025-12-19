Lovable raises $330M, Quantum Systems acquires FERNRIDE, and N26 appoints new CEO

This week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Happy holidays!

As next week is a very short week before the festival season, it's a Merry Christmas and happy holidays for those who celebrate from all of us at Tech.eu. We won't be doing a round-up next week, but we still have some great stories coming out up until the new year, so check back onto the website.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Lovable raises $330M at a $6.6B valuation to turn non-developers into software builders



🇮🇹 Exein raises an additional €100M to expand its embedded cybersecurity platform

🇨🇭 Neural Concept raises $100M to scale AI-native engineering

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇭 Swiss-US startup HomeBuddy acquired for $190M

🇩🇪 Quantum Systems expands defence autonomy stack with FERNRIDE acquisition

🇬🇧 Monzo buys digital mortgage broker Habito

🇫🇮 Bought snaps up luxury rental platform Robes Rental in third acquisition of 2025

🇬🇧 Tech giant ABB makes swoop for Manchester tech firm IPEC

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 MD One Ventures and Randox launch security and biotech accelerator for national resilience

🔋 The rise of battery storage as an infrastructure asset

💸 Finland’s Cloudberry announces Europe-focused semiconductor venture fund

🇪🇸 COFIDES will invest up to 10 million euros through the FIS in the Creas Impacto II fund

💰 Early backer of unicorns Personio and Enpal, German VC Picus Capital closes €150 million preferred equity deal

🗞️ In other (important) news

💎 QuantumDiamonds invests over €150M for quantum chip inspection facility

🇺🇦 Quantum Systems and Frontline Robotics set up Europe’s first foreign drone production line for Ukraine

💰 Monzo wins European banking licence, as investors agitate for CEO return

🤖 Trade Republic confirms decacorn status, following secondary share sale

💰 N26 appoints new CEO amid sanctions hit

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 From speed to defensibility: What OpenAI sees in the next generation of AI startups

👏 The pickup counter Is food delivery’s blind spot — Pickpad is fixing it

💰 Why Emmi AI spends €1,000 per person every month to bring its remote team together

🇺🇦 From Kyiv to continental scale: Liki24’s unapologetically European ambition

🇰🇷 The Seoul Statement paves the way for European AI standards

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇧🇾 Wodan AI closes a €2M round to advance sovereign AI development in Europe

🇩🇰 NobodyWho raises €2M to challenge Big Tech’s cloud AI with SLMs for local devices

🇬🇧 A&B Smart Materials raises £1.5M pre-seed for biodegradable absorbents

🇬🇧 Nodu lands $1.45M to upgrade Europe’s payment rails as stablecoins surge

🇪🇪 ÄIO wins €1.2M grant to scale fermentation-based flavoured fats for food