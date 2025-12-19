Lovable raises $330M, Quantum Systems acquires FERNRIDE, and N26 appoints new CEO

This week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Happy holidays!
As next week is a very short week before the festival season, it's a Merry Christmas and happy holidays for those who celebrate from all of us at Tech.eu. We won't be doing a round-up next week, but we still have some great stories coming out up until the new year, so check back onto the website.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇸🇪 Lovable raises $330M at a $6.6B valuation to turn non-developers into software builders
🇮🇹 Exein raises an additional €100M to expand its embedded cybersecurity platform
🇨🇭 Neural Concept raises $100M to scale AI-native engineering
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇨🇭 Swiss-US startup HomeBuddy acquired for $190M
🇩🇪 Quantum Systems expands defence autonomy stack with FERNRIDE acquisition
🇬🇧 Monzo buys digital mortgage broker Habito
🇫🇮 Bought snaps up luxury rental platform Robes Rental in third acquisition of 2025
🇬🇧 Tech giant ABB makes swoop for Manchester tech firm IPEC
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 MD One Ventures and Randox launch security and biotech accelerator for national resilience
🔋 The rise of battery storage as an infrastructure asset
💸 Finland’s Cloudberry announces Europe-focused semiconductor venture fund
🇪🇸 COFIDES will invest up to 10 million euros through the FIS in the Creas Impacto II fund
💰 Early backer of unicorns Personio and Enpal, German VC Picus Capital closes €150 million preferred equity deal
🗞️ In other (important) news
💎 QuantumDiamonds invests over €150M for quantum chip inspection facility
🇺🇦 Quantum Systems and Frontline Robotics set up Europe’s first foreign drone production line for Ukraine
💰 Monzo wins European banking licence, as investors agitate for CEO return
🤖 Trade Republic confirms decacorn status, following secondary share sale
💰 N26 appoints new CEO amid sanctions hit
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🤖 From speed to defensibility: What OpenAI sees in the next generation of AI startups
👏 The pickup counter Is food delivery’s blind spot — Pickpad is fixing it
💰 Why Emmi AI spends €1,000 per person every month to bring its remote team together
🇺🇦 From Kyiv to continental scale: Liki24’s unapologetically European ambition
🇰🇷 The Seoul Statement paves the way for European AI standards
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇧🇾 Wodan AI closes a €2M round to advance sovereign AI development in Europe
🇩🇰 NobodyWho raises €2M to challenge Big Tech’s cloud AI with SLMs for local devices
🇬🇧 A&B Smart Materials raises £1.5M pre-seed for biodegradable absorbents
🇬🇧 Nodu lands $1.45M to upgrade Europe’s payment rails as stablecoins surge
🇪🇪 ÄIO wins €1.2M grant to scale fermentation-based flavoured fats for food
