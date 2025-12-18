Exein raises an additional €100M to expand its embedded cybersecurity platform

Italian-based Exein, a company focused on embedded cybersecurity for connected devices, has secured €100 million in new funding, following its €70 million Series C round in July 2025. This brings the company’s total capital raised in 2025 to €170 million. The round is led by Blue Cloud Ventures, with participation from HV Capital, Intrepid Growth Partners, Geodesic Capital, and J.P. Morgan.

The €100 million comprises an equity investment alongside a financing facility led by J.P. Morgan.

As cyberattacks increasingly affect physical infrastructure, disrupting hospitals and airports, interrupting transport systems, and compromising supply chains, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on security embedded directly into devices, rather than relying primarily on perimeter-based defences.

Exein’s platform integrates AI-enabled runtime security into firmware, enabling connected devices to detect, contain, and respond to threats in real time, including in environments where continuous connectivity is not available. This approach can support integrity and provenance checks across supply chains and help organisations meet requirements under frameworks such as RED 3.3, the forthcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act, and the US Cyber Trust Mark.

The company says its embedded, hardware-agnostic platform currently protects more than 1.5 billion devices across sectors, including energy, healthcare, defence, automotive, aerospace, industrial automation, semiconductors, and robotics.

Exein expects the number of devices running its software to exceed two billion in the first quarter of 2026, driven by new deployments, growth in active devices, and increasing regulatory focus on device-level security.

Commenting on the product roadmap, Gianni Cuozzo, Founder & CEO of Exein, said:

We’ll unveil the first wave of this breakthrough at RSAC in Q1, as we continue building the digital immune system that will protect the connected world for years to come.

Exein plans to use the new funding to develop its next generation of embedded runtime security technology for connected devices, including AI-enabled protections for on-device AI and large language models, with an initial release expected to be presented at RSAC 2026.

The company also intends to support a multi-transaction M&A programme in 2026 across Europe and the United States, and to accelerate international expansion, with a particular focus on the US and APAC markets.

The company’s valuation increased significantly in the five months between the July fundraising round and this extension, reflecting changes in its commercial position and broader demand for device-level cybersecurity.