The biggest European deeptech deals in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, European deeptech is characterised by a strong emphasis on engineering, a focus on climate and industrial applications, and an increasing concentration on hardware-based solutions. The landscape is dominated by technologies that require long R&D cycles, specialised talent, and close ties to labs, pilot customers, and regulated markets, yet many ventures are clearly moving from prototype into industrialisation and early-scale deployment.

A lot of effort is going into making core systems cleaner and more efficient, like energy, materials, and infrastructure that sit underneath everything else. At the same time, there is a growing focus on technologies that improve how industrial systems are monitored and managed, enabling organisations to gain clearer visibility into complex operations, identify issues earlier, and improve performance in reliability-critical environments.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European deeptech industry during the first half of 2025.