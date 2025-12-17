Quantum Systems expands defence autonomy stack with FERNRIDE acquisition

AI-powered unmanned systems company Quantum Systems today announced the acquisition of FERNRIDE.

With the acquisition of FERNRIDE, Quantum Systems is expanding its leadership position from air and software intelligence to autonomous ground mobility, creating a connected, cross-domain offering for intelligent unmanned systems.

FERNRIDE offers an industry-proven software platform for ground autonomy in the areas of container terminals, defence logistics, yard operations and autonomous driving. The technology is already in use by well-known customers.

In 2025, FERNRIDE became the first company to obtain TÜV approval for autonomous trucks in Europe, and has already used them in initial tests with the German Armed Forces and expanded its portfolio to include defence logistics.

“‘FERNRIDE has developed one of the most advanced and scalable autonomous ground platforms,’ said Florian Seibel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Quantum Systems.

"By integrating their technology into MOSAIC UXS, we are consistently implementing our vision of creating a connected ecosystem in which unmanned systems think, move and act as a single entity across different dimensions."

"Europe urgently needs sovereign autonomy solutions. By joining forces with Quantum Systems, we can take our technology to a new level," said Hendrik Kramer, CEO and co-founder of FERNRIDE.

"Together with Quantum Systems, we are accelerating the deployment of our platform in the European defence sector, which is currently the most urgent environment globally for scaling autonomous ground systems.

In the future, this experience will also be applied to civilian logistics applications, making our society safer and more resilient."

Earlier this week, Quantum Systems and Frontline Robotics announced the creation of “Quantum Frontline Industries” (QFI), a German-Ukrainian joint venture that will establish Europe’s first fully automated, industrial-scale foreign production line for drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quantum Systems' operational experience in Ukraine has demonstrated the relevance of the interaction between air and ground robotics. The integration of FERNRIDE solutions into MOSAIC UXS, Quantum Systems' autonomous mission software, is intended to enable multi-domain operations that improve situational awareness and decision-making.

The financial deals have not been disclosed.