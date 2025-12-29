Webrazzi GSYF invested $1M in GameByte

GameByte, an AI-powered game creation platform, has raised $1 million at a $10 million valuation from Webrazzi GSYF, the venture arm of Tech.eu’s parent company, Webrazzi. The investment adds GameByte to the fund’s portfolio and was completed with legal support from Arıkan Law Firm, representing Webrazzi GSYF. The fund was established in partnership with İş Portföy and has previously invested in Parny and Next Big App.

Founded in January 2025 by Can Erdoğan (Co-Founder & CEO), Oğuz Sandıkçı, and Fırat Gürsu, GameByte enables mobile game studios to transform text-based ideas into playable games and advertisements within minutes. By removing the need for manual coding, the platform accelerates prototyping, testing, and performance evaluation.

The platform generates complete playable experiences, including in-game objects, animations, visual assets, interactions, and overall game flow, rather than limiting output to basic prototypes.

This approach enables developers to achieve substantial time and cost efficiencies compared with traditional development methods.

Commenting on the investment, Can Erdoğan said:

This is just the beginning. We’re scaling GameByte as a platform that makes game creation as easy as writing a prompt—and accessible to everyone. We’ll use this investment to expand our system and open GameByte up to anyone around the world who wants to make games.

Over the long term, the company plans to enable the creation of release-ready games using text prompts while expanding support for additional genres and platforms. The platform also continuously improves output quality by analysing performance data and refining its production models.

GameByte additionally plans to support live-operations management in the future, including the scalable production of post-release content such as events, new levels, quests, and seasonal updates through the same technology infrastructure.