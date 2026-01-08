BrightHeart bags €11M to expand FDA-cleared AI ultrasound platform across the US and Europe

Medtech BrightHeart, a developer of solutions for prenatal ultrasound, today announced it has raised €11 million Series A financing round.

The round was co-led by Odyssée Venture and GO Capital, with participation from the Mussallem CHD Alliance, Lift Value, IDAHO HealthTech Club via Side Angels, and founding investor Sofinnova Partners, as well as prominent clinicians and angel investors, including Professor Laurent Salomon, former President of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISUOG), and Sacha Loiseau and John Gridley, serial medtech entrepreneurs.

The company has developed an AI software platform that delivers support across the entire ultrasound exam, providing guidance at every step for expert-level fetal heart screening, precise tracking of the full anatomy, and efficient evaluations. Its FDA-cleared medical devices integrate directly into routine ultrasound workflows to deliver best-in-class fetal heart screening, improve exam completeness, save time, and support confident clinical decision-making—without disrupting how clinicians work.

BrightHeart’s technology has been clinically validated to dramatically improve CHD detection (>96 per cent) while reducing diagnostic errors and improving efficiency.

This financing will support US commercialisation, expansion across Europe, and relentless product innovation, scaling the B-Right AI Platform to set a new global standard of care in prenatal ultrasound.

The company has achieved five FDA clearances, established partnerships with leading academic centres, and earned two major peer-reviewed publications in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, making BrightHeart the only player in the field with published peer-reviewed clinical evidence.

With a differentiated platform, strong regulatory foundation, a proven ability to transform care delivery, and growing demand for AI-driven solutions, BrightHeart is uniquely positioned to scale globally and redefine the standard of care in prenatal imaging.

“This new round of funding empowers us to accelerate BrightHeart’s mission of making AI the new standard of care in prenatal ultrasound. Our goal is to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve outcomes for families and babies, and streamline clinical workflows for healthcare professionals. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who bring not only deep expertise in healthcare innovation but also proven experience in scaling companies globally,” said Cécile Dupont, CEO of BrightHeart and Partner at Sofinnova Partners.

"We are excited to work with our new partners as we enter the next stage of our company's evolution.”

BrightHeart’s co-lead investors, Odyssée Venture and GO Capital, both bring extensive experience supporting the international growth of regulated healthcare technologies.

“BrightHeart has built a defensible clinical foundation in one of the most complex areas of prenatal imaging,” said Julien ANDRIEUX, partner at Odyssée Venture.

“By pairing expert-level screening with tangible workflow benefits and seamless integration, the company is well positioned to become a reference platform in prenatal ultrasound,” added Leïla NICOLAS, partner at GO CAPITAL.

The participation of the Mussallem CHD Alliance, a flagship initiative of the Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation dedicated to helping people born with congenital heart defects survive and thrive, underscores BrightHeart’s role at the forefront of global efforts to transform outcomes for CHD patients and families.

“At the Mussallem CHD Alliance, we envision a future where babies born with congenital heart defects have access to early and accurate diagnosis, and BrightHeart’s platform gives us confidence that this future is within reach,” said Orin Herskowitz, President of the Mussallem CHD Alliance.

"By embedding advanced AI directly into ultrasound workflows, BrightHeart is paving the way for expert-level fetal heart screening to become part of routine prenatal care.



Expanding access to innovations like this has the power to dramatically improve the diagnostic landscape for CHD patients and their families, addressing a critical, urgent need.”



Lead image: top to bottom, left to right: Back row: Olivier Tranzer (Head of Software), Eric Askinazi (Data Scientist), Christophe Gardella (CTO), Malo de Boisredon (Data Scientist) Front row: Rebecca Marocco (Senior Product Manager), Diane Kalogeropoulos (QARA Specialist), Saramony Lebasnier (Director of QARA), Cécile Dupont (CEO).