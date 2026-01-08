Lookiero Outfittery Group closes a €17M round to boost growth and reinforce its AI strategy

Lookiero Outfittery Group, a European online personal shopping company, has closed a €17 million funding round with participation from new investors including Ekarpen Private Equity and the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT), alongside existing investors Acurio Ventures, Perwyn, Bonsai Partners, and 10x Group. Of the total investment, €7.25 million was contributed by SETT, an entity under Spain’s Ministry for Digital Transformation and the Civil Service.

Operating across 12 markets, the group combines proprietary technology, including advanced personalisation and recommendation models, with the expertise of an international team of personal shoppers to deliver tailored fashion services.

In 2025, the company made progress across several strategic areas, including achieving a positive EBITDA at Lookiero and completing the integration of Lookiero and Outfittery into a unified technological and logistical platform, improving operational efficiency and enabling the development of new AI-driven capabilities.

Lookiero Outfittery Group CEO Oier Urrutia said the milestone marks a new phase for the company, with the completed technological and logistical integration enabling more efficient operations and an improved customer experience across Europe.

With the new funding, the group will focus on improving profitability through merger-related synergies while introducing AI-driven features to enhance personalisation, demand forecasting, and supply planning, and continuing to emphasise the role of its personal shoppers and stylists.