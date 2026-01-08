December 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In December, total funding reached €4.5 billion, only slightly below November’s €4.6 billion. This came despite a decrease in deal activity, with 250 transactions completed (a 7.8 per cent drop compared to the month before).

December also saw shifts in both geography and sector focus. Sweden led the month with €893.1 million raised, while software emerged as the top sector with €1.2 billion in funding, underscoring a renewed investor emphasis on technology and software-driven growth heading into the new year.

Tech.eu’s Cate Lawrence commented on the December numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our December Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

December’s data reflects a European tech ecosystem that is selective, more industrial in focus, and looking toward long-term resilience rather than short-term momentum.

As 2026 begins, there’s plenty to anticipate — and good reasons for optimism about the year ahead.

For her more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our December report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from December, accounting for 48.9 per cent of the month’s total funding.