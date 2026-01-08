Clinical voice AI startup Tucuvi raises $20M

A Spanish AI voice startup, which says its tech makes minor clinical decisions while on a phone call with patients, has raised $20m in a Series A funding round.



Tucuvi was founded by Maria Gonzalez, its CEO, whose mother passed away after a reported hospital administration error.



The Series A funding round was led by VC firm Cathay Innovation and Madrid-based Kfund, through its early-growth fund Leadwind, with participation from existing investors Frontline Ventures, Seaya Ventures, and Shilling.



Tucuvi has developed what it calls an “AI Care Management platform” designed to automate and orchestrate high-volume care workflows end to end. The platform is built around AI agents, including LOLA, a voice AI agent that conducts patient phone conversations, executes clinical and care coordination workflows, and escalates to human teams when needed.



Tucuvi says it supports more than 50 workflows, ranging from post-surgical follow-ups and transitions of care to chronic care management, pre-operative assessments, screenings, scheduling, or medication management.



Tucuvi says its voice AI agents handle “complex real-world patient phone interactions”, while the broader platform manages documentation and integration into existing health system operations.

Gonzalez said: “Healthcare is under immense pressure, and incremental tools are no longer enough.



"The only way to continue delivering high-quality care at scale is with AI that healthcare organisations can truly trust - AI that is safe, auditable, and built for real clinical environments. Weʼre proud to already serve more than 60 healthcare organisations and to be expanding rapidly to meet growing demand.ˮ



Tucuvi says it is already operating in over 60 health systems in Europe and has completed over 300,000 patient calls. It says it will use the funding to expand across Europe and the US.



The startup is understood to have previously raised between $3m and $3.5m.

