AI unicorn Quantexa reports revenue boost, as losses halve

A UK AI financial crime fighting unicorn has reported a near 50 per cent uplift in revenues, helped by customer wins, while losses halved, according to its latest annual financial figures.



The financial figures for Quantexa also reveal new details regarding Quantexa's fundraising last year, which propelled it to a valuation of $2.6bn.



The figures for Quantexa Limited show that within its $175m Series F funding round, $114m was made up of new equity, while the rest was raised through a secondary share sale.



The UK-headquartered startup, founded in 2016, leverages AI to help organisations understand their data, with its platform connecting up different data points, helping organisations identify trends that might help them detect fraud and assess risk.



Quantexa's clients include commercial businesses such as HSBC and Vodafone as well as public sector clients, such as the Cabinet Office’s public sector fraud agency. The filing also shows that Quantexa has ditched offering its “News Intelligence Platform” to new clients.



The news platform ingested news articles from thousands of publishers in multiple languages and was billed as “the most efficient, effective and accurate news intelligence solution on the market”.



Quantexa said: “Quantexa’s News Intelligence Platform was discontinued to strategically focus on our core platform and adapt to changing market needs, while the platform’s IP and expertise have been fully integrated into our core platform to enhance our unstructured data capabilities.



"The News Intelligence Platform represented a small percentage of group revenue relative to Quantexa’s primary decision intelligence platform and data analytics solutions.”



Revenues at Quantexa in the year ending March 2025 came in at £126m, up 49 per cent on the previous year, while pre-tax losses were reduced to £25m, from £48m the year before. It said revenues were boosted by new customer wins, along with licence expansion from its existing customers.



Losses were attributed to “strategic investments” including increasing the workforce, which grew from 673 to 772, and developing its infrastructure. The accounts show that the highest paid director at Quantexa, which is headed up by CEO and founder Vishal Marria, was paid £788,000, in the period.



Quantexa currently operates offices in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, France, UAE, USA, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Malaysia.



Quantexa added: "Quantexa's business outlook remains strong, with plans to expand further in core sectors such as banking, government, insurance and telecommunications.



"The group also aims to enhance its presence in key North American, EMEA and Asia Pacific markets, including opening new country offices to extend its regional and global reach.”