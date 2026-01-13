Dataroid raises $6.6M to scale its analytics platform worldwide

Istanbul-based Dataroid has closed a $6.6 million pre-Series A funding round led by the FinAI Venture Capital Fund of Tacirler Asset Management, with participation from the Tacirler Asset Management Future Impact Venture Capital Fund and Endeavor Catalyst.

The company had previously raised $2 million in December 2023 from Koç Group’s Private Venture Capital Investment Fund and İşbank’s 100th Year Venture Capital Fund.

Dataroid is a digital analytics and customer engagement platform that enables organisations to measure and analyse customer interactions across multiple digital channels.

The platform integrates customer data, behavioural analytics, application performance monitoring, and data modelling into a single system, providing marketing, product, and technology teams with comprehensive insight into customer experience and performance. It is used by medium and large enterprises across sectors, including financial services, aviation, and retail.

According to co-founder Fatih İşbecer, the company’s long-standing work with large banking customers in Turkey has helped establish a strong foundation for international expansion. He added:

As the market-leading digital analytics platform for banking and financial services in Turkey, our platform today enhances the digital experience of more than 120 million users. We see expanding this value to new markets as a priority.

With this new funding, we aim to strengthen Dataroid’s AI-focused capabilities in line with customer needs and accelerate our global marketing initiatives, particularly across EMEA and Europe.

In 2025, G2, a B2B technology marketplace, recognised Dataroid as a leading digital analytics platform in the Middle East and awarded it top placement in the “Best Support” category for both product and customer journey analytics, based on user feedback. The company reported net revenue retention of 127 per cent by the end of 2025, with no customer or revenue churn.

With the new funding, Dataroid plans to expand into additional geographies, strengthen its presence in EMEA, accelerate global marketing efforts, and further develop its AI-powered self-service analytics capabilities.