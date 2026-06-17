NexDash secures €2.5 million from EIT Urban Mobility to accelerate electric freight expansion

Berlin road freight startup NexDash today announced €2.5 million in funding from EIT Urban Mobility. The investment is a pre-Series A commitment securing EIT Urban Mobility’s Series A participation.

Road freight is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise. Heavy-duty trucks account for more than a quarter of road transport emissions in the EU, yet the industry remains highly fragmented, with thousands of small and medium-sized carriers operating diesel fleets under constant margin pressure.

While electric truck technology is maturing and regulatory pressure is increasing, adoption remains slow. For most operators, the transition requires capital, operational expertise, and the ability to manage a fundamentally different fleet model.



NexDash is building the foundation for a new generation of logistics: acquiring established mid-sized trucking companies, transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles, and operating them through its proprietary AI platform, NexOS. The startup is spun out of Platform Horizons (P6N), the investment platform built by Michael Cassau, founder and longtime CEO of tech-rental unicorn Grover.

The collaboration with EIT Urban Mobility marks a key step in advancing sustainable logistics at scale.

By combining NexDash’s operational model with EIT Urban Mobility’s pan-European ecosystem and mission to foster greener, more efficient urban mobility, the initiative aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission freight while strengthening supply chain resilience across Europe.

"We welcome EIT Urban Mobility on board. Their investment fuels what we do best: electrifying freight - fleet by fleet, route by route, across Europe," said Michael Cassau, Founder and CEO of NexDash.

"NexDash represents a new generation of freight operators in Europe, combining technology and operations to accelerate electrification at scale. We’re excited to back this strong team on their journey ahead,” said Johannes Kirschner, Investment Manager at EIT Urban Mobility.



Following closely on the company’s first acquisition, March Transporte in Rheinbach (NRW), the newly secured funding will accelerate the conversion and expansion of its fleet across its core markets.







