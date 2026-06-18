Venture Kick backs Minysa with €163K for GaN chip development

Swiss electronics startup Minysa has secured €163,000 (CHF150,000) from Venture Kick to accelerate the development of its next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) control chips for high-performance power electronic systems.

Founded by Salem Abid, Minysa develops GaN gate-driver integrated circuits that help manufacturers control GaN power devices more safely, efficiently, and compactly. The technology aims to reduce integration complexity while enabling smaller, cooler, and more reliable power systems for applications including satellite power conversion, motor drives, actuators, robotics, and industrial electronics.

GaN-based power devices offer significant advantages over traditional silicon technologies, including higher power density, improved energy efficiency, and reduced heat generation. However, wider adoption has been constrained by complex control requirements, reliability challenges, and demanding qualification processes.

The company's technology aims to address these barriers and support the deployment of GaN devices in high-reliability environments.

The company is initially targeting the European space power electronics market, where efficiency, reliability, and technological sovereignty are increasingly important. Minysa has already built a customer pipeline in the space and high-reliability electronics sectors, including four space industry customers and two European Space Agency-funded programmes focused on power-management chips for power conversion systems and compact motor drives.

The funding will support the development of Minysa's first GaN gate-driver ASICs for space and other high-reliability applications.