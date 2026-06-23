JUPUS raises €13M to power the next generation of AI-driven law firms

Legaltech startup JUPUS has raised €13 million in a Series A funding round led by Semapa Next, with NRW.BANK joining as a co-investor through its venture capital fund NRW.Venture. Existing investors Acton Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) also participated in the round.

JUPUS has developed what it describes as Europe's first AI secretarial service built specifically for law firms. The platform is designed to automate a wide range of administrative and operational tasks, including answering client calls, structuring inquiries, preparing cases and drafting legal documents.

The company is targeting a growing challenge within the legal profession. Over the past three decades, the number of newly trained legal assistants in Germany has declined by more than 70 per cent, while the number of practising lawyers has tripled and administrative workloads have continued to increase. Small and mid-sized law firms, which make up the majority of the European legal market, have been particularly affected by the shortage of support staff.

By automating routine legal operations, JUPUS aims to reduce administrative burdens and allow lawyers to spend more time on clients and substantive legal work. According to the company, its platform saves law firms more than 70 hours per month.

More than 2,000 lawyers currently use the platform, while over 2,000 new legal cases are processed through JUPUS' AI each day. In 2025, JUPUS quadrupled its annual recurring revenue (ARR), tripled its headcount, and more than doubled both its user base and the number of cases it processes.

René Fergen, lawyer and co-founder of JUPUS, said that the company is building technology that can independently handle tasks traditionally carried out by legal assistants, helping law firms address growing operational pressures while improving access to legal services.

JUPUS sees the growing adoption of AI across the legal sector as validation of its approach. While generic AI models provide lawyers with tools to support their work, the company argues that legal professionals increasingly require solutions tailored to the specific regulatory, privacy and professional requirements of legal practice.

With the new funding, JUPUS plans to continue expanding its AI capabilities and strengthen its presence among small and mid-sized law firms across Europe.