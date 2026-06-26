Stark bags €500M, Tech.eu Funding Explorer launched, and Luxembourg's big ambitions

This week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Stark bags €500M in new funding

🇫🇷 Health insurance outfit Alan agrees €480M funding round

🇳🇱 Chip gear maker Nearfield Instruments raises $380M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇵🇱 LiveKid acquires Aldea to expand in Latin America

🇩🇪 House of Gaia Group is acquiring Codio Impact

🇫🇷 Withings acquires the Rennes-based medtech company Biosency

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Revolut and Synthesia early backer Seedcamp raises $320M, invests in US

💸 Main Capital doubles down on enterprise software with €5.25 billion fund close

💵 New €34M Nucleo Ventures fund targets startups and SMEs across Central and Eastern Europe

💰 Blue Lake VC closes in on first fund with British Business Bank backing for immigrant-led startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🔥 Introducing the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone

🇬🇧 UK government backs university AI labs with £60M to make AI cheaper

🪖 ARX Robotics and Roboneers form ARX Industries to scale unmanned ground vehicle production

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇱🇺 Small country, big ambitions: What Nexus Luxembourg 2026 revealed about Europe’s tech future



🤖 Companies bought the AI. Now they need people to use it

🔭 Seraphim Space CEO: “Europe is catching up”

🇩🇰 Acodyne secures €2.5M to develop next-generation autonomous logistics aircraft

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇷🇸 SuperPlane secures $2.6M to turn production operations into an AI-native workflow layer

🇩🇪 Wakeline lands €2.1M to bring continuous learning to AI

🇩🇰 Serpier raises €1.4M to help online retailers improve digital visibility

🇱🇹 Superpal raises €500,000 for AI coworker platform built inside Slack

🇬🇧 LabCycle secures £430,000 to commercialise lab plastic recycling system and cut incineration waste