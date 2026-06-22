Introducing the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone

Today I want to share an announcement that means a great deal to me, and I wanted to do it with you personally.



When I bought Tech.eu back in 2021 from my old friend Robin Wauters and the investors of that period, we set ourselves a simple goal: to keep a finger on the pulse of Europe's technology ecosystem. We have worked hard at it ever since, and we are still at it. We have spent these years trying to connect Europe and the regions around it, looking for ways to build more synergy across the ecosystem, coming up with ideas, putting them into practice, and never really stopping.



You have known for years that funding news is one of the areas where Tech.eu has real depth. We share that data with you regularly in our reports and our newsletters, and we will keep doing that. But something was missing. And I do not think that gap was only ours. I think it was a gap in the ecosystem as a whole, and we rolled up our sleeves to close it.

Today I am happy to share the Tech.eu Funding Explorer with you. We have taken Tech.eu's database, built up over years, and given it an interface you can actually explore. It holds 51,352 funding rounds, 38,147 companies, 30,176 investors and 8,743 exits, along with around €692 billion in disclosed funding and a lot of finer detail underneath. Every round is connected to its company, its investors, its sector and the source behind it, and on top of that the Explorer reads its own data to produce signals and to write AI reports and analysis. There is much more to come, and the whole thing is open to all of you, completely free.

With the Funding Explorer, you can:

Explore funding rounds right across Europe and the regions around it

Filter by country, sector, stage and year

Explore investors and the co-investment ties between them

Track sector and market trends as they move

Read AI analysis that is backed by transparent, cited sources

We did not build this only for people clicking around a website. There is a free public API, so you can pull funding rounds, with the investors on each round, and exits as clean, source-cited JSON, and look up any company by its ID, straight into your own tools and models. We publish an llms.txt file and structured data, so the AI answer engines people increasingly rely on can find us and cite us correctly. And if you run your own site or newsletter, you can embed a live European-funding snapshot or a company card. The data is built to travel.

A few things I am genuinely proud of. Every figure traces back to its source, with a visible note on how confident we are, so you can check our work instead of taking it on trust. Every amount is converted to euros at the European Central Bank rate on the day of the round, which finally makes comparisons across countries and across years fair. The AI analysis, whether it is our live pulse, the sector and country reads, or a full market report, is written only from numbers already in the database, every figure is verified before anything is published, and it always carries an AI label. The signals, such as our Heat 50 ranking, who looks likely to raise next, and who looks like an exit candidate, are explainable and anchored to real base rates, and we are upfront that they are estimates and not predictions. On top of that there is instant search across the whole database, co-investment network graphs, all-time league tables, and a methodology page that spells out exactly what the data does and does not claim.

And yes, you read all of that correctly. It is completely free, so you can start using it right now.

The best products are shaped by the people who use them.

I am going to ask you for one thing in return. We have launched this as a beta and opened it to everyone, because I believe the best products are shaped by the people who use them. We are going to keep working on it, expanding the dataset and refining the experience, and there is a feedback area right inside the app. Please use it. Tell us the features you would like to see and the fixes you think we need. We built the Tech.eu Funding Explorer for the European technology ecosystem, which is to say we built it for you, so let us enrich it and grow it together.

To my investor friends especially: if there is a feature you have always wished existed, tell us and we will add it. It might even be something you currently pay for elsewhere. That is not a problem. We will not ask you for money. We will build it simply to help you.



Founders, you can see who is raising, who is backing them, and how your own stage, sector and round size compare, and you can find the investors who are genuinely active in your space. For operators, corporate and strategy teams, it is a fast way to follow sectors, geographies, acquirers and where the capital is actually moving. And for researchers and fellow journalists, every figure is sourced and linked, our snapshots are embeddable, and the methodology is right there for when you need to stand behind a number.

I will not make this any longer. The Tech.eu Funding Explorer is yours now, and it is publicly available for all. Thank you, all of you, for being with us. Explore it at funding.tech.eu.