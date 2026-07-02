Belgian startup Visiblie raises €500K for AI search visibility

Visiblie, the Belgian startup helping businesses improve their visibility in AI-powered search, has raised €500,000 through a convertible loan funding round to support growth in the SME market and accelerate international expansion. The round includes investment from Seeder Fund, BeAngels and technology entrepreneur Steven Tielemans, who will also join the company as a board advisor.

Founded less than a year ago by Gilles Praet and Domien Van Damme, Visiblie has developed a platform that helps businesses understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated search results. As these tools become increasingly prominent, the platform measures a company's visibility, identifies opportunities for improvement and provides recommendations spanning website optimisation, content creation and external digital signals.

The platform combines a proprietary six-phase AI visibility framework with an AI agent that can implement recommendations under human supervision. Its industry-specific datasets are designed to tailor recommendations to the regulatory and operational requirements of different sectors.

Gilles Praet, co-founder of Visiblie, said this industry-specific data is what differentiates the platform from conventional AI visibility tools:

Anyone can build a tracking dashboard. The difference is in the data. We build a unique dataset that better reflects how AI search models work across different industries. An insurer plays by different rules than a SaaS company because of compliance, regulation and specialist language. We build that sector knowledge into our model.

Less than a year after launch, Visiblie says it serves hundreds of users across Belgium, the Middle East, Mexico, Australia and Singapore. The company has also partnered with agencies in several international markets and recently signed an agreement with PwC focused on regulated sectors, including financial services and insurance.

The funding will be used to expand Visiblie's presence in the SME market and support international growth, with a future seed funding round planned to support expansion into the US.