StirlingX secures $20M Series A to expand sovereign intelligence platform

British data intelligence company StirlingX has raised a $20 million Series A round from Ventura Capital and RCM Private Markets Master Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management US (LP). The funding comes just months after its $11 million Seed round in response to significant commercial traction.

StirlingX is a data intelligence provider, disguised as a drone company, building a sovereign intelligence and autonomy platform to help customers capture, secure, fuse, analyse and act on data from complex and contested environments.

The company, chaired by the former Director of GCHQ, addresses the secure capture of, and ability to act upon, high-value data at speed and scale in complex, sensitive and contested environments.

StirlingX operates across critical national infrastructure and defence environments. Its current use cases range from surveying, mapping and monitoring critical infrastructure to detecting and countering hostile drones.

Dean Jones, CEO and Founder of StirlingX, said:

“We are building a category-defining sovereign data intelligence company. This Series A will drive our business forward as we scale with new and existing partners across critical national infrastructure and defence ministries and agencies.”

Mo El Husseiny, Managing Partner of Ventura Capital, said:

“StirlingX represents a unique combination of establishment trust, technical expertise and execution excellence. The utilisation of powerful data intelligence has become a must for Government and corporates, and increasingly so within a sovereign-secure framework. StirlingX is the trusted solution for Five Eyes and beyond.”

The capital will accelerate company growth and product development to support customers delivering complex missions in the hardest of operating environments.



