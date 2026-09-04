Stellar Alpina secures €160K from Venture Kick for in-space propulsion

Zurich-based space technology startup Stellar Alpina has secured €160,000 (CHF 150,000) from Venture Kick to advance its compact rocket engine technology for in-space propulsion.

Founded by Rick Röthlisberger, Simi Y. Wespi, Victor Elliesen and Patrick Egli, Stellar Alpina emerged from ARIS, the Academic Spaceflight Initiative Switzerland, where members of the team worked on advanced propulsion technology in 2024.

The startup is developing rotating detonation rocket engines (RDREs) designed to provide smaller, lighter and more efficient propulsion for spacecraft operating after launch. As access to space becomes more frequent, satellites and other spacecraft increasingly need to change orbits, reposition and travel beyond Earth orbit. Conventional rocket engines can add significant weight and complexity, limiting the capabilities of in-space vehicles.

Stellar Alpina's technology uses continuously rotating, supersonic combustion waves to generate thrust. The company says this approach can improve efficiency while reducing engine size and complexity, potentially supporting orbital transfers, satellite repositioning and inspection, as well as future in-space infrastructure and deep-space missions.

The Venture Kick funding will be used to expand the startup's testing infrastructure, conduct further hotfire campaigns and advance the development of its first flight engine.