Green Eagle Solutions lands Copilot Capital backing to take renewable energy ‘autopilot’ global

Today, Green Eagle Solutions, a Spanish technology company that specialises in the automation of renewable energy operations, has raised a majority investment from Copilot Capital.

Green Eagle Solutions was founded in 2012 by Alejandro Cabrera and Juan Fernández, two software engineers who set out to automate the manual, round-the-clock operations that renewable control rooms run on.

Rather than build another monitoring tool for operators to act on, Cabrera and Fernández automated operator actions and launched Green Eagle Solutions' flagship product, the ARSOS Automation Suite, in 2020.

The platform unifies operational data and automates critical workflows, including fault handling, curtailments, and dispatch, giving clients full visibility into their fleet while the software carries out the response, so operators, asset managers, and energy traders no longer need to intervene manually around the clock.

The complexity of renewable energy operations has been increasing on every front. Portfolios are growing and now span multiple technologies, from wind and solar to hydro and batteries; energy prices are increasingly volatile; and regulations are expanding rapidly as renewables’ share of the grid grows.

Today, ARSOS manages 90 GW of wind, solar, BESS, and hydro assets, with over 10,000 wind turbines operating autonomously and more than 1 million automated actions executed every month, across markets spanning Iberia, Europe, North America, LATAM, Australia, and other EMEA markets.



“When Copilot Capital first got in touch, it didn’t feel like another investor testing the water,” said Alejandro Cabrera, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Eagle Solutions.

“They already understood our business, where we sat in the market, and had a real strategy for a company at exactly our stage. That told us this wasn’t just an opportunity to raise capital - it was an opportunity to bring on a partner who could help us get there faster.

Together with Juan, I’m excited to keep building the autopilot for renewable energy operations, at a much greater scale.”

The partnership will enable Green Eagle to accelerate its international growth journey, particularly into the US, while building the operational foundations and go-to-market strategy to scale into a global champion. Green Eagle has already secured two of the country's largest power producers as customers.

“Green Eagle Solutions is the ideal fit with Copilot’s strategy of backing fast-growing software businesses and helping them become European software champions and category leaders around the world,” commented John Messer, Founder and Managing Partner of Copilot Capital.





