Copilot Capital invests in Danish pricing intelligence firm PriceShape

Copilot Capital has made a majority investment in PriceShape, a fast-growing software company specialising in pricing intelligence and competitor monitoring.

PriceShape, a bootstrapped startup founded in 2018, is developing a software tool and price robot that enable retailers to customise pricing in real-time, ensuring profitability and competitive prices.

This approach will transform the retail market in the same way dynamic pricing revolutionised the airline and hotel industries, with prices determined by real-time supply and demand.

Co-CEO of PriceShape Frederik Christiansen says:

“We are excited about this agreement, which positions us to become market leaders in the pricing market. We've already been driving a fundamental shift in the retail market, and that change is permanent. Now, we're ready to accelerate. Over the past six years, we’ve declined several funding opportunities, but we believe that both the timing and our partnership with Copilot are perfect. Copilot has shown the same professionalism and excitement for PriceShape's work and what we can offer leading global brands."

"We were incredibly impressed by PriceShape’s trajectory and the way they have run their business," said John Messer, Managing Partner at Copilot Capital.

"The founders have built an exceptional system that turns raw data into valuable, actionable insights. It’s not just about scraping millions of websites - what makes them stand out is how they enable their clients to act on the data easily."

PriceShape plans to expand its operations into new markets across Europe while continuing to invest in its already advanced machine learning capabilities to unlock even more potential within its platform.

This deal marks Copilot Capital’s second major investment in Denmark, following its backing of employee data app Relesys earlier this year.

Lead image: Frederik Christiansen and Kasper Strand, co-founders of PriceShape. Photo: uncredited.