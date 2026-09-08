Lexroom makes first acquisitions with Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt deals

Legaltech Lexroom today announces the acquisition of French legal AI company Query Juriste and Bulgarian Praven Intelekt, marking the first M&A transaction since its founding.

Following its organic expansion into Germany and Spain, this move marks a new phase in Lexroom's European growth strategy, combining organic growth and M&A to scale its AI operating system across Civil Law markets — bringing its footprint to five European markets, including Italy.

The founders and teams of both companies will join Lexroom and continue to develop their respective markets, while the Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt brands will gradually transition to Lexroom.

According to Paolo Fois, co-founder and CEO of Lexroom:

"Over the past year we've met dozens of founders building toward a mission close to ours - Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt stood out immediately: exceptional teams, real traction, and products built with the same conviction we started Lexroom with. It doesn't make sense to reinvent the wheel market by market.

When we find founders who've already built something great, the smartest move is to combine Lexroom's technology, scale and capital with local expertise and hustle. That's how you build the category-defining platform for legal AI in Europe."

Scaling legal AI across Europe comes with a fundamental challenge: legal work remains deeply local. Every jurisdiction has its own legislation, case law, regulatory framework, legal language and professional workflows, so building a reliable product across these systems demands deep, country-specific legal data and sustained local expertise rather than a "one-size-fits-all" model.

This is precisely the problem Lexroom's data-first approach was built to solve. Rather than treating a general-purpose language model as the product itself, the company has built its platform around a proprietary infrastructure of certified legal sources, structured to deliver reliable, verifiable AI output across multiple jurisdictions.

In France, Query Juriste brings nearly 300 customers and around 1,000 paying users, together with a legal research platform connected to more than five million French and European legal documents. In Bulgaria, Praven Intelekt counts more than 900 customers, giving Lexroom its first foothold in Central and Eastern Europe.

Both teams are joining Lexroom: Etienne Le Guay will lead the company's development in France, while Siyanna Lilova will become Head of Central and Eastern Europe, steering Lexroom's presence across the region.

“We built Query Juriste on the conviction that AI is useful to lawyers only if it is built on the legal data itself rather than on top of a general-purpose model," said Etienne Le Guay, co-founder of Query Juriste.

"We joined Lexroom because they built on the same data-first principle. It's a chance to accelerate what we started in France and bring it to European scale."

“We built Praven Intelekt because we wanted to bring a world class solution to the legal market in Bulgaria. Legal professionals needed AI built around the realities of local law, rather than a generic tool” said Siyanna Lilova, co-founder of Praven Intelekt and Head of Central and Eastern Europe at Lexroom.

Lexroom now serves more than 20,000 customers, employs over 200 professionals and has built its technology on a data-first architecture connected to more than 13 million legal sources. In summer 2026, the company surpassed €20 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

In May 2026, Lexroom raised a $50 million Series B led by Left Lane, with participation from Base10 Partners, Eurazeo, Acurio Ventures, Entourage and View Different.

The round came just eight months after its $19 million Series A, bringing Lexroom's total funding to more than $73 million. Lexroom's longer-term ambition is to become the AI operating system for legal work, bringing legal research, drafting, document analysis and broader professional workflows into a single platform — starting with Europe's Civil Law markets.



