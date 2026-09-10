Venture builder Improbable backs AI business messaging app with $10M

Improbable, the UK tech company that has pivoted to venture building, has brought its third product out of stealth, an AI messaging app used to automate business processes, which it is backing with $10m of its own funding.

London-based Improbable, founded in 2012, which raised $500m from SoftBank in 2017, has evolved from its gaming and metaverse infrastructure roots into what it now calls being a venture builder.

It is seed funding its own products, which may take external funding in later rounds.

Bolter is a product run by a team of seven, which started out a personal project that Improbable CEO and co-founder Herman Narula coded himself.

Taking on the giant US tech firms, it’s an AI-native messaging platform where non-technical operators automate business processes by describing them in plain text.

Its AI agents plan, debate, and hand work to each other as instructed, while the user sets the goal. Bolter is pitching its European sovereign credentials, saying Europe should have its own major messaging platforms.

Bolter is AI model-neutral, routing every request to the best model for individual tasks.

Bolter is Improbable’s third product it has brought out of stealth, since pivoting to venture building in 2023. Its previous products are the blockchain product Somnia and AI product Kallikor.

Narula said: "We know who we're competing with, and they are some of the biggest companies in the world. We don't know if we'll win, but we think a messaging platform built for mixed teams of humans and AI agents is worth attempting, and worth attempting in Europe. We've spent a decade running some of the most demanding real-time infrastructure in the world. Bolter is built on that experience, and it started as a project I coded myself because I wanted it to exist."